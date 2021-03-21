UrduPoint.com
CM Message On World Water Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:50 PM

CM message on World Water Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that water was a blessing of Allah Almighty and Pakistan has excellent water resources.

In his message on World Water Day, he said "We can turn our beloved motherland into the most prosperous and developed country by utilizing these water resources." He maintained securing the dwindling water resources was a national responsibility and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed in this regard by setting up new dams, so that future of our coming generations can be protected.

The chief minister said that the incumbent government was working on the projects of constructing dams to safeguard the thousands of acres of land from becoming barren.

The construction of dams and water reservoirs would not only raise the underground water level but fulfill the potable water needs, he added.

"Water is a precious asset, we will not let it go waste at any cost" he said. He asserted that government was taking strict measures to prevent water wastage. It was the responsibility of the people that they should use water efficiently, he mentioned. The purpose of celebrating World Water Day was to create awareness among the people about the importance and need and usefulness of water, he added.

