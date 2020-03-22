UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Message On 'World Water Day'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:10 PM

CM message on 'World Water Day'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that water was an  invaluable blessing of Allah Almighty.  CM in his message on the occasion of 'World Water Day', said that the government was working on the projects of constructing new water dams in the province for saving water.

CM said that Pakistan was rich in water reservoirs besides agricultural, mineral and other magnificent natural treasures. He said that Pakistan could be made a prosperous and developed country of the world by utilizing these water reservoirs. "It is a national responsibility to secure dwindling reservoirs of water and the PTI government is committed to creating new water reservoirs for the next generations," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that construction of dams could protect thousands of acres of land for becoming barren.

The construction of dams and reservoirs would also help to increase the level of underground water, he added.

He said that small dams and water reservoirs would fulfill the need for potable water.  He said that the government was taking measures for prevention of the wastage of water.  "It is the responsibility of the citizens to use water wisely. Purpose to observe 'World Water Day' isto create awareness among the masses regarding the importance of water", he added.

