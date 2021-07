CM, ministers attend funeral prayer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Funeral prayer of mother in law of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was offered at 3-Patiala House on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Former Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Raja, Behrooz Kamal Raja and Mujahid Maqsood Butt attended the funeral.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, Labor Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Advocate General Jawad Yaqub, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar also attended the prayer.

The deceased was the mother of former Senator Pree Gul Agha, whose body was later buried in the DHA Phase 8 cemetery.