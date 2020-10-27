CM Mir Jam Kamal Khan condemns blast in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the blast at a Madrassah in Peshawar and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident.

In a statement, he said that terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious design which could be foiled with contribution of nation and security forces for restoring durable peace in the country.

He also extended his sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear losses with fortitude.

The chief minister also prayed for speedy recovery of those got injured in the incident.