UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Mir Jam Kamal Khan Condemns Blast In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:07 PM

CM Mir Jam Kamal Khan condemns blast in Peshawar

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the blast at a Madrassah in Peshawar and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday strongly condemned the blast at a Madrassah in Peshawar and expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident.

In a statement, he said that terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious design which could be foiled with contribution of nation and security forces for restoring durable peace in the country.

He also extended his sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear losses with fortitude.

The chief minister also prayed for speedy recovery of those got injured in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Peshawar Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Sudan ..

10 minutes ago

Kashmir Black Day observed in Kohat division

2 minutes ago

Black day against India's illegal occupation of Ka ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU: October 30, deadline for getting admission ..

2 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape case: ATC extends judicial rema ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's EpiVacCorona Vaccine to Be Tested on Volu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.