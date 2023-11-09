Open Menu

CM Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates Sikh Yatra Booking Portal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

CM Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Sikh Yatra booking portal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday inaugurated 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal which would enable Sikh yatrees to avail online hotel,vehicle,security booking facilities.

According to official sources here, religious tourism program had been started for the first time in the country.

CM said that Sikh Yatra booking portal would enable to select vehicle for travel purposes,while security services could also be hired through this portal.He further said that tourism police would be introduced to promote religious tourism in Punjab.

Parbandhak Committee Member Dr Mimpal Singh thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi for setting up Sikh Yatra booking portal.

He said that sikh yatrees came to Pakistan four times in a year adding that they get a lot of love during their stay in Pakistan.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Chairman Sardar Ameer Singh and others were also present.

