CM monitors relief efforts, ensures no flood victim left unattended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken personal charge of relief operations in flood-hit areas, ensuring that food, rations, and essential supplies reach every affected family across the province. She has directed her team to work round-the-clock, stressing that no flood victim should be deprived of assistance.

The CM continues to receive real-time reports from provincial ministers, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners, who are actively monitoring relief activities and distributing food among the affected. Rescue teams, following her instructions, are reaching marooned families by boat and delivering food and dry rations door-to-door.

CM Maryam Nawaz underscored that relief is not limited to shelter camps but also extends to families who have chosen to stay in their homes despite flooding. Special arrangements for breakfast, milk for infants, and dry rations have been made in relief camps at Dhakar Farm Pakpattan, Fazil Shah Khanewal, Sahiwal, Shujaabad, Kabirwala, and other affected areas.

The CM also noted that fodder is being supplied for livestock in Burewala and river belt areas of Bahawalnagar, recognizing the livelihood needs of farming families. She said that the government stands resolutely with the people in this hour of trial.