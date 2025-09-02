Open Menu

CM Monitors Relief Efforts, Ensures No Flood Victim Left Unattended

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM

CM monitors relief efforts, ensures no flood victim left unattended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken personal charge of relief operations in flood-hit areas, ensuring that food, rations, and essential supplies reach every affected family across the province. She has directed her team to work round-the-clock, stressing that no flood victim should be deprived of assistance.

The CM continues to receive real-time reports from provincial ministers, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners, who are actively monitoring relief activities and distributing food among the affected. Rescue teams, following her instructions, are reaching marooned families by boat and delivering food and dry rations door-to-door.

CM Maryam Nawaz underscored that relief is not limited to shelter camps but also extends to families who have chosen to stay in their homes despite flooding. Special arrangements for breakfast, milk for infants, and dry rations have been made in relief camps at Dhakar Farm Pakpattan, Fazil Shah Khanewal, Sahiwal, Shujaabad, Kabirwala, and other affected areas.

The CM also noted that fodder is being supplied for livestock in Burewala and river belt areas of Bahawalnagar, recognizing the livelihood needs of farming families. She said that the government stands resolutely with the people in this hour of trial.

Recent Stories

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

33 minutes ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

45 minutes ago
 Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

52 minutes ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

9 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

18 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

18 hours ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan