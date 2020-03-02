CM Murad Ali Shah directs new police chief to improve law and order

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday held a meeting with the new provincial police chief, Mushtaq Mahar, and directed him to improve law and order situation of the province

According to Sindh CM's spokesperson, the new inspector general of police will assume his charge today.The CM has stated that the police's role in restoring law and order "is very important" and the department should take better measures to protect lives and property of the general public."Police's presence must ensure public's safety."The new IG assured the CM that law and order in the province would be improved further.