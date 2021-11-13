Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous and celebrated actor Sohail Asghar here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous and celebrated actor Sohail Asghar here on Saturday.

He said, 'The deceased was a best actor.'In a condolence message here, the Chief Minister also prayed for the higher ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.