CM Murad Ali Shah Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Sharmila Farooqi's Father
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:03 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of lawmaker Sharmila Farooqi's father Usman Farooqi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of lawmaker Sharmila Farooqi's father Usman Farooqi.
According to a spokesman for Sindh Chief Minister, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him higher place in Jannah.