CM Murad Ali Shah Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Sharmila Farooqi's Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:03 PM

CM Murad Ali Shah expresses sorrow over death of Sharmila Farooqi's father

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of lawmaker Sharmila Farooqi's father Usman Farooqi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of lawmaker Sharmila Farooqi's father Usman Farooqi.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Chief Minister, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him higher place in Jannah.

