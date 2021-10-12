(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of lawmaker Sharmila Farooqi's father Usman Farooqi.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Chief Minister, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant him higher place in Jannah.