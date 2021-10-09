CM Murad Ali Shah grieves over death of former PA secretary

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of former Secretary of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh Hadi Bux Buriro

In a condolence message issued here, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.