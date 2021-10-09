UrduPoint.com

CM Murad Ali Shah Grieves Over Death Of Former PA Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:18 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of former Secretary of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh Hadi Bux Buriro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of former Secretary of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh Hadi Bux Buriro.

In a condolence message issued here, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

