CM Murad Ali Shah organizes Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah organized `Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)' at Banquet Hall of the Chief Minister House.

Leading Naat Khuwan and Ulemas including Mufti Mohammad Ibrahim Soho and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman participated in the Milad.

Diplomats of Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Oman and Qatar, provincial ministers, chief secretary, IG police, Advisers, Special Assistants, Businessmen, Religious Scholars attended the Jashne-e-Milad (SAWW).

Chief Minister Advisor on Zakat, Ushr and Religious Affairs Fayaz Butt had arranged the programme.

Muhammad Ibrahim Soho Qadri Mehmood and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman spoke about the life and teaching of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The chief minister thanked the participants for attending the programme.