CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, on Saturday.

They visited the grave of former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered "Fateha" for "Isal-i- Sawab".

Syed Murad Ali Shah who was accompanied by Sindh Ministers Mukish Chawala Nawab Taimour Talpur, MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, MPA Imadad Ali Petafi, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Iajaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Leaders and workers of PPP and others sat there for some-time.

Sindh Chief Minister also laid floral wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Ministe Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

He visited the graves of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Commissioner Larkana Division reviewed the arrangements of public meeting in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, in connection of 13th Death Anniversary of Slain Chairperson of PPP and former Prime Shaheed Benazir Bhutto being held on December 27, 2020, at GarhiKhuda Bux Bhutto.