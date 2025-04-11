CM Murad Approves Rs1bln For Construction Of Underpass At Korangi Causeway Bridge
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday presided over a review of the ongoing construction of the Korangi Causeway Bridge, Shahrah-e-Bhutto additional works and explored solution of the traffic issue at Sohrab Goth.
The Chief Minister also allocated Rs1bln in funds to construct the underpass directing traffic from Korangi Causeway and CBM Road, as well as to improve the roadway geometry to accommodate traffic from multiple directions. He approved the proposed design for a centralised roundabout, which will be further refined according to site conditions.
The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Local Government Secretary Khalid Haider Shah, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, Shahrah-e-Bhutto Project Director Niaz Soomro, and others.
Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani presented a briefing on the Korangi Causeway project, which is estimated to cost Rs9.3 bln. The briefing noted that the construction of the bridge and its associated loops is currently underway, and development at the 3000 Korangi Intersection is also part of this project.
Murad Ali Shah approved the technical clearance for a flyover near Sammo Goth, along with other connecting roads. He instructed the Planning and Development Department to finalise the necessary approvals within a week and to begin construction immediately.
The Chief Minister directed the P&D Department to devise a solution that includes remodeling the roundabout and improving the access roads from the Lyari Expressway, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Mayor, and nearby connections.
Mr Shah directed the P&D and local government department to work together and submit him a detailed plan along with design structure so that decision could be taken accordingly.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held4 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices4 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal4 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties5 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus5 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20255 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad5 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight5 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package5 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik5 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP5 hours ago