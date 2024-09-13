CM Murad, Aurangzeb Discuss Economy, Measures To Strengthen It Further
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb in their meeting at the CM House discussed the overall economy and measures being taken to strengthen it.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Federal Secretary of Finance Imdadullah Bosal, PSCM Agha Wasif, and Provincial Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi.
The chief minister told the federal finance minister that the Sindh Revenue board has been given a Rs 350 billion collection target during the current financial year. Similarly, the mechanism to collect agricultural tax was being strengthened.
The finance minister stated that significant measures were being implemented to strengthen the national economy. The initial results are evident as the inflation rate has dropped to single digits.
Sindh CM took up the issue of federally funded projects (PSDP) in Sindh for which funds were not being released, as a result, even the ongoing project of Jamshoro-Sehwan road to which his government has also contributed Rs 7 billion was going on at a slow pace.
He also discussed the dualization of the Mehran Highway. The federal finance minister assured the CM that the federally funded projects would be looked after properly.
It was agreed that the federal and provincial governments would work together to strengthen the national economy by promoting industrialisation, the agriculture sector and attracting investment.
The projects launched in PPP mode by the Sindh government were lauded in the meeting. The CM said that the Thar Coal Mining project was the largest project launched in PPP mode. Currently, the Malir Expressway and Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge on the River Indus are major projects going in PPP mode, the CM said.
