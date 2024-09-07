CM Murad Calls JPMC Prof Shahid Asset On Securing Honorary Degree From UK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for being awarded an honorary degree in the UK for his outstanding performance in the field of surgery.
Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool, the expert surgeon and executive director of Sindh's largest government hospital, received an honorary degree from the Scottish Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh. It may be noted that the membership and fellowship degrees of this institution are awarded based on examination performance.
There are two Royal Colleges in Scotland, the Royal College of Glasgow and the Royal College of Edinburgh. Professor Shahid Rasool has obtained his first degree from the Royal College of Glasgow and now has attained an honour from the latter.
The Sindh CM stated that Professor Shahid Rasool's services in the Department of Surgery are exemplary. He said, “Prof Rasool has been an asset to Pakistan” and added that not only has he made the whole country proud, but has represented the government of Sindh at the esteemed college.
The Sindh government is committed to its progress and development for the people of the country in general and Karachi
in particular, the CM said.
Prof. Shahid Rasool has championed several robotic surgeries at Jinnah Hospital and is also credited with giving special training in robotic surgery to several doctors of Jinnah Hospital.
JPMC, Karachi is the largest hospital in the country and it has achieved various milestones.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drizzle predicted for Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends Security Forces for foiling attack on FC HQ in Mohmand2 minutes ago
-
CJ PHC inaugurates Tehsil Judicial Complex Oghi2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Shaheens of Air Force on occasion of Air Force Day2 minutes ago
-
Government making efforts to resume PIA flights to UK: Ishaq Dar2 minutes ago
-
DG Excise chairs meeting; calls for action against illegal vehicle modifications3 minutes ago
-
7 Sept reminds of unwavering commitment of Pakistan Air Force to defence of air borders: Tessori3 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to restore NAB amendments6 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders foolproof security for13 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1,564 injured in Punjab road accidents23 minutes ago
-
Rare blunt-nosed viper, reptiles found under severe threat due to killing by gold extractors, locals ..33 minutes ago
-
MD SEF Kazi get one of Pakistan top CEO awards1 hour ago