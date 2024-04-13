CM Murad condemns Noshaki incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned an incident of terrorism in Noshaki Balochistan here on Saturday.

He said that the killing of innocent people was a condemnable and disappointing act. He also expressed his sympathy and condolence to the families of those killed in the incident.

Murad said that the killers of innocent people must be brought to justice.