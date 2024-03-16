Open Menu

CM Murad Condoles With Bereaved Families Of Martyred Soldiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CM Murad condoles with bereaved families of martyred soldiers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while strongly condemning a terrorist attack on a check post in North Waziristan has condoled with the breaved families of martyred soldiers.

According to a Spokesman for the CM House Sindh, the Chief Minister expressed his deep sorrow over the martyrdom of five army soldiers.

The CM Murad said that the martyrs were our national heroes and valuable assets of the country. He said that the terrorists would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that such elements would be eradicated very soon. The entire nation is with the Pakistan Army, he added.

