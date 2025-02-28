CM Murad Congratulates Graduates Of 2nd Senior Management Course
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the graduation ceremony of the 2nd Senior Management Course (SMC) hosted by the Training Management & Research (TMR) Wing here on Friday.
He congratulated the participants on successfully completing their training.
In his address to the graduates, the chief minister emphasised the importance of professional development in governance. He urged the graduates to uphold integrity, accountability, and public service in their leadership roles.
Murad Shah commended the TMR Wing, an organisation of the Sindh government, for its efforts in conducting the course despite limited resources. He recognised the wing’s vital role in providing training for both the Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) and the Senior Management Course (SMC), which strengthens the capacity of the provincial civil service.
It is important to note that the TMR Wing conducted the Senior Management Course training for officers in the Provincial Cadre Service. This four-month course included 17 officers from the Ex-PCS (Ex-Pakistan Civil Service) and 10 officers from the PSS (Provincial Secretariat Service).
The training aims to facilitate career advancement and promotion to the BS-20 grade.
Highlighting the challenges of modern governance, the chief minister stressed the need for strategic thinking, innovation, and efficient resource management among civil servants. He expressed confidence that the graduating officers would effectively apply their training in service to the people of Sindh.
In concluding his speech, the chief minister reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening civil service institutions and wished the graduates success in their future responsibilities.
At the outset of the event, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly established office building of the TMR Wing, which features state-of-the-art classrooms and related facilities.
He praised Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah for allocating the space and urged the TMR Wing to take further steps toward establishing a modern Civil Services academy to meet the growing training needs of civil servants in Sindh.
Those who spoke on the occasion include Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Secretary TMR Waheed Shaikh.
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan
DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024
ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students
UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future
ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan
UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran
Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts
Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team
UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilani stresses enhanced Pakistan-Ireland cooperation in key sectors15 seconds ago
-
CM Murad congratulates graduates of 2nd Senior Management Course19 seconds ago
-
Emergency imposed in hospitals after blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania mosque: Commissioner22 seconds ago
-
HEC Women's handball intervarsity championship concluded10 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns Dr. Aafia case till Thursday10 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of serious threats to tomato cultivation in Sindh due to pest infestations, diseases10 minutes ago
-
5 dead in traffic accident on M2 near Chakwal10 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to Punjab gov't in bails cases of Aalia Hamza, Shehryar Afridi10 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns PTI's plea for judicial commission20 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns identical petitions regarding general elections20 minutes ago
-
IVY College of Management Sciences delegation visits Parliament House30 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachments operation conducted30 minutes ago