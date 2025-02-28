Open Menu

CM Murad Congratulates Graduates Of 2nd Senior Management Course

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM

CM Murad congratulates graduates of 2nd Senior Management Course

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the graduation ceremony of the 2nd Senior Management Course (SMC) hosted by the Training Management & Research (TMR) Wing here on Friday.

He congratulated the participants on successfully completing their training.

In his address to the graduates, the chief minister emphasised the importance of professional development in governance. He urged the graduates to uphold integrity, accountability, and public service in their leadership roles.

Murad Shah commended the TMR Wing, an organisation of the Sindh government, for its efforts in conducting the course despite limited resources. He recognised the wing’s vital role in providing training for both the Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) and the Senior Management Course (SMC), which strengthens the capacity of the provincial civil service.

It is important to note that the TMR Wing conducted the Senior Management Course training for officers in the Provincial Cadre Service. This four-month course included 17 officers from the Ex-PCS (Ex-Pakistan Civil Service) and 10 officers from the PSS (Provincial Secretariat Service).

The training aims to facilitate career advancement and promotion to the BS-20 grade.

Highlighting the challenges of modern governance, the chief minister stressed the need for strategic thinking, innovation, and efficient resource management among civil servants. He expressed confidence that the graduating officers would effectively apply their training in service to the people of Sindh.

In concluding his speech, the chief minister reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening civil service institutions and wished the graduates success in their future responsibilities.

At the outset of the event, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly established office building of the TMR Wing, which features state-of-the-art classrooms and related facilities.

He praised Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah for allocating the space and urged the TMR Wing to take further steps toward establishing a modern Civil Services academy to meet the growing training needs of civil servants in Sindh.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and Secretary TMR Waheed Shaikh.

