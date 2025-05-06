CM Murad congratulates Waqar Mehdi on his election as Senator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Syed Waqar Mehdi on being elected as a Senator.

The chief minister said that Waqar Mehdi’s victory is a clear reflection of the public’s trust in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Shah further said that under the dynamic leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has become an unbeatable political force.

The CM emphasised that the PPP is continuously achieving success on both public and parliamentary fronts, adding that no other political party in the country enjoys the level of popularity that the PPP does.