Open Menu

CM Murad Congratulates Waqar Mehdi On His Election As Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

CM Murad congratulates Waqar Mehdi on his election as Senator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Syed Waqar Mehdi on being elected as a Senator.

The chief minister said that Waqar Mehdi’s victory is a clear reflection of the public’s trust in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Shah further said that under the dynamic leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has become an unbeatable political force.

The CM emphasised that the PPP is continuously achieving success on both public and parliamentary fronts, adding that no other political party in the country enjoys the level of popularity that the PPP does.

Recent Stories

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signin ..

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago
 Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic ine ..

Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..

3 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

3 hours ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

3 hours ago
 Political leadership, nation stand united with arm ..

Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..

3 minutes ago
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

3 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

3 hours ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

3 hours ago
 Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

3 hours ago
 FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, in ..

FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan