CM Murad Congratulates Waqar Mehdi On His Election As Senator
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Syed Waqar Mehdi on being elected as a Senator.
The chief minister said that Waqar Mehdi’s victory is a clear reflection of the public’s trust in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
Shah further said that under the dynamic leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP has become an unbeatable political force.
The CM emphasised that the PPP is continuously achieving success on both public and parliamentary fronts, adding that no other political party in the country enjoys the level of popularity that the PPP does.
Recent Stories
Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar
Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Murad congratulates Waqar Mehdi on his election as Senator6 minutes ago
-
PM visits ISI HQs; briefed on prevailing security environment, preparedness for conventional threat6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urgently needs to accelerate progress on sustainable development goals, says Climate Minist ..6 minutes ago
-
5 more drug suppliers netted with over 4 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
Wajiha Qamar vows to resolve teachers’ issues in collaboration with FGCTA26 minutes ago
-
6 caught for ‘gambling’ on cards26 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in Bannu26 minutes ago
-
SBBU organized exhibition of Physics models.26 minutes ago
-
Murder case accused arrested26 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Waqar Mehdi wins Senate by-elections36 minutes ago
-
Indian Propaganda Cell JKCDC targeting people who support Kashmir cause36 minutes ago
-
9 mln ransom bid foiled, 8 kidnappers caught36 minutes ago