CM Murad decides to introduce initiatives aimed at strengthening poultry, fisheries, livestock sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Shah emphasised the need for the Fisheries and Livestock Department to implement initiatives that strengthen the poultry, fisheries and livestock industries to bolster the livestock sector, stabilising the economy and bringing prosperity to related businesses.

He said that during his meeting with provincial Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani, who called on him here at the CM House to discuss strategies for modernising and improving the fisheries and livestock sectors through advanced technology.

During the meeting, Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani told the CM that steps are being taken to enhance these sectors. The CM instructed the minister to provide proper guidance to those involved in fisheries and livestock.

He said that bolstering the livestock sector would not only stabilise the economy but also bring prosperity to businesses associated with it.

Mr Shah directed officials to implement modern fish farming practices in the province and ensure that fishermen have access to necessary facilities. He further stressed the importance of promoting fish farming in coastal areas and urged the adoption of modern techniques to increase fish exports.

The CM highlighted the need to upgrade fishing harbours with modern amenities to enhance exports and called for environmentally sustainable fishing practices to protect marine ecosystems.

Murad Shah directed improvements in veterinary hospitals to ensure quality healthcare for livestock. He also emphasised the need to enhance animal breeding and vaccination systems across the province. Immediate measures were urged to prevent animal diseases, along with strict monitoring of livestock farms and actions against the sale of substandard animal feed.

The CM called for the adoption of advanced technology to boost the production of milk, eggs, and meat, recognising the Livestock Department's crucial role in ensuring food security.

He concluded by emphasising the need for practical steps to enhance the overall performance of the department.