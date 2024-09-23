CM Murad Directs IT Dept To Introduce Electronic Mode Of Filing
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Information, Science and Technology Department to work out a plan to deploy an e-Office application in the departments in different phases to increase efficiency, enhanced transparency, cost- effectiveness, improved data security and better collaboration.
He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting here at CM House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary IT Noor Samoo, Secretary Service Ghulam Ali Brahmani and others concerned.
The chief minister said that he wanted the government departments should adopt an electronic mode of filing/correspondence system in replacement of a manual filing system. built to perform the function/business assigned to it in the Sindh Government Rules of business, 1986."
Mr Shah said that he has a plan to introduce a paperless system in government departments by introducing a digital system or E-office. In the first phase, the departments do their official work through a digital system and phase-wise connect other departments.
Secretary Information, Science & Technology Noor Samo told the CM that in the first phase deployment of the E-Office application would be made in the IS&T Department, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Minorities Department, Social Welfare Department, Rehabilitation Department, Mines and Mineral Development Department, Inter-Provincial Coordination Department, College education Department and STEVTA in the first phase.
Secretary IT told the CM that his department has started training the officers of the concerned departments to implement E-office in different departments. He told the CM that he would submit his proposal for implementation of the E-office system in the other departments in the second phase.
The chief secretary told the CM that an E-service has been developed in the office of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur. The assistant commissioner and mukhtiarkars are connected to the e-services. Through the e-service domiciles, heirship certificates, and revenue-related applications are submitted and disposed of digitally.
The Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah said that he was monitoring the success and effectiveness of the system. Once it is established the system would be replicated in other districts.
The Secretary IT told the CM that his department has started training the officers of the concerned departments to implement e-office in different departments.
Recent Stories
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multan’s Rescue 1122 team wins divisional challenge38 seconds ago
-
2,830 kites seized43 seconds ago
-
Dasu Hydropower project is important: Chairman Wapds1 minute ago
-
People laud opening of Jandola market11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha MC launches drive to address civic issues11 minutes ago
-
36th birthday of Bilawal celebrated at Sindh Assembly11 minutes ago
-
University student dies in accident21 minutes ago
-
PM thanks President Xi for "gracious gesture" of birthday greetings31 minutes ago
-
Poor governance, law & order in KP increase people’s problems: Muqam41 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as DG ISI41 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quadruplet41 minutes ago
-
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice45 minutes ago