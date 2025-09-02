CM Murad expands maternal support program to 22 districts, increases cash support to Rs41,000

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA) to expand its Maternal and Child Support Program (MCSP), also known as the MAMTA program, to seven additional districts, increasing the total coverage to 22 districts.

The expansion is aimed at improving maternal and child health by providing integrated healthcare services along with enhanced cash support to pregnant and lactating women.

The decision was taken during the second board meeting of the SSPA, held at CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Special Assistant to CM on Social Protection Sarfraz Rajar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Social Protection Secretary Muzamel Halepoto, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, CEO SSPA Samiullah Shaikh, and board members Sono Kingrani and Dr. Asma Hyder Baloch.

CEO Samiullah Shaikh gave a detailed briefing on the program’s current implementation and proposed expansion. Following the presentation, the Chief Minister approved the inclusion of Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Nausheroferoze in the program, which already operates in 15 rural districts.

With this expansion, pregnant and lactating women in 22 districts will now receive Rs41,000 in cash support over three years - up from the previous amount of Rs30,000. This assistance is aimed at ensuring proper maternal nutrition, promoting regular health checkups, and encouraging safe deliveries.

The programme is part of a broader Rs48.3 billion social protection initiative, of which Rs6.3 billion is being contributed by the Sindh government. Launched in January 2023, the programme is scheduled to run until December 2027.

To date, 770,000 pregnant and lactating women have been registered at 800 health facilities across the province, including 740 centres operated by the People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) and 62 health facilities run by the Department of Health.

Eligibility criteria include being at least 18 years old, holding a valid Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), and residing in the targeted districts.

The MCSP (MAMTA) programme is built on a conditional cash transfer model, linking financial support to key maternal health milestones such as antenatal visits, institutional deliveries, and postnatal care. The goal is to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates and ensure better health outcomes for both mothers and children in low-income, underserved communities.

Based on population data and birth rate projections, an estimated 2.6 million pregnant and lactating women will live in the intervention districts over the program’s five-year span. The government aims to reach 1.3 million women, representing 50 percent coverage of the projected eligible population.

The Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that expanding the Social Protection Delivery System is a major part of his government’s strategy to improve maternal health, reduce poverty, and empower women, particularly in rural Sindh.