CM Murad Expresses Concern Over Sindh's Severe Water Shortage On World Water Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the escalating water crisis in the province and called for urgent action to safeguard water resources for future generations.
“Water is life, and its conservation is our collective responsibility,” he stressed on the occasion of World Water Day.
He urged the public to prevent water waste and ensure a sustainable future.
The CM Murad expressed profound concern regarding Sindh’s severe water shortage, warning that agriculture and the economy are at serious risk due to diminishing water availability.
“The crisis has significantly impacted farmers and fishermen, whose livelihoods depend on the Indus River,” he stated.
Murad Ali Shah pointed out that the reduced water flow in the Indus River has jeopardized millions of jobs. He attributed the threat to the river’s existence to climate change and inequitable water distribution.
“The drying waves of the Indus River are a warning sign for life and agriculture,” he declared, reaffirming that Sindh will not compromise on its water rights.
Expressing strong concerns about the construction of new canals on the Indus, the Chief Minister cautioned that such projects could worsen the water crisis in Sindh and lead to drought-like conditions.
“How can new canals be constructed when Sindh’s fertile lands are already deprived of water?” he asked, demanding immediate action to prevent a potential famine in the province.
The Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also highlighted the importance of protecting the Indus Delta, asserting that its preservation is vital for Pakistan’s survival. “The Indus River’s waters have not reached the Indus Delta for years, resulting in the submergence of millions of acres of land into the sea,” he lamented.
He assured that his government had formulated a robust strategy to address the water crisis and called for a collective effort to conserve every drop of water. “Life is impossible without water; let us pledge today to protect every drop,” he urged, emphasizing the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) longstanding commitment to defending Sindh’s water rights.
