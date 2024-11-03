CM Murad Felicitates Armed Forces On Successful Operation In North Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the armed forces on a successful operation in South Waziristan, on Sunday.
He said that the armed forces bravely defeated 4 terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij.
The Chief Minister Murad said that forces had full capacity to foil all kinds of conspiracies. He said that the operation would continue until the end of the last terrorists.
He further said that then was the time to end the terrorists and these evildoers would be eliminated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore's AQI reaches unprecedented levels2 minutes ago
-
Food Authority destroys 2,560 liters of defective milk2 minutes ago
-
PPP launches "Hoist the Party Flag" campaign in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
PMYP and SIA unite to empower Balochistan's Youth3 minutes ago
-
Over 1300 applications received under Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows project3 minutes ago
-
137 shopkeepers held on profiteering3 minutes ago
-
60 apply for 'Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Development projects in Sialkot district reviewed12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,400 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
National WASH Accounts for Pakistan vital to save lives: Experts12 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon attends Startup Synergy Model, Plant sprint 202412 minutes ago