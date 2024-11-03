CM Murad felicitates armed forces on successful operation in North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the armed forces on a successful operation in South Waziristan, on Sunday.

He said that the armed forces bravely defeated 4 terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij.

The Chief Minister Murad said that forces had full capacity to foil all kinds of conspiracies. He said that the operation would continue until the end of the last terrorists.

He further said that then was the time to end the terrorists and these evildoers would be eliminated.