CM Murad Grieves Over Death Of Famous Writer Mumtaz Bukhari's Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CM Murad grieves over death of famous writer Mumtaz Bukhari's wife

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of famous intellectual and writer Mumtaz Bukhari's wife here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the departed soul.

