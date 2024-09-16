CM Murad grieves over death of Sarfraz Domki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Balochistan Local Government Minister Sarfraz Chakar Domki.

He said that Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki's services to Pakistan People's Party will always be remembered.

He prayed to elevate the status of late Sarfaraz Domki and grant patience to the bereaved family members.