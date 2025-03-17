Open Menu

CM Murad Grieves Over Death Of World's Tallest Man Naseer Soomro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:58 PM

The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of world's tallest man Naseer Soomro

The CM expressed condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family of the late Naseer Soomro.

He also prayed for the deceased's soul.

