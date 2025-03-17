CM Murad Grieves Over Death Of World's Tallest Man Naseer Soomro
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:58 PM
The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of world's tallest man Naseer Soomro
The CM expressed condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family of the late Naseer Soomro.
He also prayed for the deceased's soul.
