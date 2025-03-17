(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the death of world's tallest man Naseer Soomro.

The CM expressed condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family of the late Naseer Soomro.

He also prayed for the deceased's soul.