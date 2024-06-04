Open Menu

CM Murad Inaugurates Training Centre For Persons With Disabilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

CM Murad inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a Vocational Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by provincial secretaries, notables and heads of different NGOs working for persons with disabilities.

The CM was told that 240 persons with disabilities, including 120 girls have been enrolled at the Vocation Centre and they are being imparted vocational training.

Out of 240 students, 60 have been enrolled in Computer Science, 72 in Tailoring, 48 in Beautification and 60 in mobile Repair.

The CM directed the Secretary DEPD to run the centre effectively and he would provide more facilities and equipment if needed.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Mobile Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

16 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

16 hours ago
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

16 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

16 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

16 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

16 hours ago
 Govt to make no compromise on national security : ..

Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

16 hours ago
 Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, ..

Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan