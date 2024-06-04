CM Murad inaugurates training centre for persons with disabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a Vocational Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by provincial secretaries, notables and heads of different NGOs working for persons with disabilities.

The CM was told that 240 persons with disabilities, including 120 girls have been enrolled at the Vocation Centre and they are being imparted vocational training.

Out of 240 students, 60 have been enrolled in Computer Science, 72 in Tailoring, 48 in Beautification and 60 in mobile Repair.

The CM directed the Secretary DEPD to run the centre effectively and he would provide more facilities and equipment if needed.