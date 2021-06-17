UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Murad Is Only Interested In Kickbacks Instead Of Purchasing Covid Vaccine For People: Haleem Adil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

CM Murad is only interested in kickbacks instead of purchasing Covid vaccine for people: Haleem Adil

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the rulers of PPP government had destroyed institutions of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the rulers of PPP government had destroyed institutions of the province.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to a dilapidated building of government boys degree college in Ibrahim Haideri area of Malir district on Thursday, he alleged that the badly damaged building of the school, which was not put into operation after it was constructed with the efforts of Haji Muzaffar Shujra, was a glaring example of the criminal approach of PPP rulers towards the progress and prosperity of Sindh.

He said that corrupt rulers were only trying to fill the bellies of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and others to get free hand from government functionaries to get themselves involved in theft and robberies.

The PTI leader alleged that PPP leaders had committed massive corruption in each and every scheme and deprived the youths of Malir and the rest of the province.

Haleem Adil alleged that PPP rulers were willfully pushing the youngsters towards the social evils to use drugs and narcotics." The areas which have been deprived of the education system youngsters of these areas are falling an easy prey to the drug pushers and criminals" he added and asked the people gathered to welcome the PTI leaders to raise their voice against corrupt and incompetent rulers till they were kicked out of the power corridors.

He said that the criminal elements due to criminal official neglect had taken away material from the building and turned the building into ruins.

He further said that Ibrahim Haideri which was once hub of the business activities and fishing had been in shambles as rulers never bothered to provide education, healthcare, water and other facilities to the ancient residents of the locality.

He said that most such areas Ibrahim Haideri and Rehri where there were no educational facilities had become safe havens for the drug pushers and criminal elements. Haleem Adil said that PPP rulers on one hand were earmarking huge funds for different sectors while on the other hand were causing damage to the institutions He said that his party was all set to launch the vigorous protest movement against the open sale of narcotics and drugs in all big cities and towns of the province.

He also accused police officials of patronizing the drug pushers.

He said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was reluctant to purchase the coronavirus vaccine dose for the people of the province despite earmarking enough funds in the health sector.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Police Business Education Water Drugs Visit Sale Progress Malir Hub Criminals Murad Ali Shah Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

11 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

26 minutes ago

Some 70% of EU Citizens Already Vaccinated Against ..

6 minutes ago

Tennis: Queen's ATP results

6 minutes ago

Opposition has track record of disturbing Parliame ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 h ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.