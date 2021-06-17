CM Murad is only interested in kickbacks instead of purchasing Covid vaccine for people: Haleem Adil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the rulers of PPP government had destroyed institutions of the province.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to a dilapidated building of government boys degree college in Ibrahim Haideri area of Malir district on Thursday, he alleged that the badly damaged building of the school, which was not put into operation after it was constructed with the efforts of Haji Muzaffar Shujra, was a glaring example of the criminal approach of PPP rulers towards the progress and prosperity of Sindh.

He said that corrupt rulers were only trying to fill the bellies of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and others to get free hand from government functionaries to get themselves involved in theft and robberies.

The PTI leader alleged that PPP leaders had committed massive corruption in each and every scheme and deprived the youths of Malir and the rest of the province.

Haleem Adil alleged that PPP rulers were willfully pushing the youngsters towards the social evils to use drugs and narcotics." The areas which have been deprived of the education system youngsters of these areas are falling an easy prey to the drug pushers and criminals" he added and asked the people gathered to welcome the PTI leaders to raise their voice against corrupt and incompetent rulers till they were kicked out of the power corridors.

He said that the criminal elements due to criminal official neglect had taken away material from the building and turned the building into ruins.

He further said that Ibrahim Haideri which was once hub of the business activities and fishing had been in shambles as rulers never bothered to provide education, healthcare, water and other facilities to the ancient residents of the locality.

He said that most such areas Ibrahim Haideri and Rehri where there were no educational facilities had become safe havens for the drug pushers and criminal elements. Haleem Adil said that PPP rulers on one hand were earmarking huge funds for different sectors while on the other hand were causing damage to the institutions He said that his party was all set to launch the vigorous protest movement against the open sale of narcotics and drugs in all big cities and towns of the province.

He also accused police officials of patronizing the drug pushers.

He said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was reluctant to purchase the coronavirus vaccine dose for the people of the province despite earmarking enough funds in the health sector.