CM Murad Launches Modern Counter-Terrorism Fusion Centre
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a cutting-edge facility, the Fusion Centre of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), within the provincial police, aimed at enhancing the provincial government’s counterterrorism efforts.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas, and DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Shaikh, along with other senior officials.
The Fusion Centre, established by the National Radio and Telecommunications Corporation (NRTC), is equipped with advanced technology and infrastructure to strengthen the CTD’s capacity to combat terrorism. “The provincial government has allocated Rs722 million for the Fusion Centre in the fiscal year 2023-24 to support the centre’s operational and developmental needs,” the CM said.
The centre is designed as a central hub that integrates online and offline data from all relevant stakeholders, enabling efficient analysis, collaboration, and decision-making. Through the project, the CTD aims to streamline intelligence-sharing and bolster the scientific investigation of terrorism cases and other government-assigned matters.
The Sindh Chief Minister Shah Syed Murad Ali Shah, speaking on the occasion, said that his government was committed to equipping the provincial police with modern resources. “the provincial government has focused on strengthening the Sindh police with improved training, transportation, budgetary support, and essential equipment,” he said. He added that It was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives, property, and liberties of the people of the province.
Mr Shah also discussed the persistent threat of terrorism and expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices made by the police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies. “Our law enforcement agencies have played an invaluable role in maintaining law and order, even at personal cost,” he said.
The Fusion Centre represents a significant step forward in Sindh’s counterterrorism capabilities, as it seeks to improve intelligence-driven policing and enhance public safety across the province.
The Minister Home Ziaul Hassan Lanjar also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the support the chief minister has extended to strengthen the provincial police.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIM delegation visits regional police office Multan47 seconds ago
-
Patwari held for bribe51 seconds ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NUML to strengthen academia-industry linkages53 seconds ago
-
Primary Health Center inspected56 seconds ago
-
ENU awards Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary with Honorary Professor Title59 seconds ago
-
IPESC approves standardized academic calendar to streamline Pak student admissions1 minute ago
-
Hajj quota fixed at 179,210 for next year as federal cabinet approves policy1 minute ago
-
SCCI president attends launch of new sample prototype for dental industry1 minute ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit project across Pakistan1 minute ago
-
KP cabinet committee visits judicial academy to discuss new campus development1 minute ago
-
Secretary Health inaugurates 2nd batch of Nurses’ Capacity Building Project1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's industrial Expo on 9th Nov in Lahore11 minutes ago