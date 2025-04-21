CM Murad launches week-long polio eradication campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurated the week-long, April 21 to 27, province-wide Polio Eradication Campaign in a ceremony, by administering polio drops to children at the CM House reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to eliminating the crippling disease from the province.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, Provincial Coordinator EOC Sindh Irshad Ali Sodhar, Aziz Memon of Rotary, senior government officials, and representatives from WHO, UNICEF, BMGF, and other partner organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM announced that the campaign aims to vaccinate over 10.6 million children under the age of five across Sindh, including 2.76 million of them in Karachi alone. The campaign will be driven by a force of 69,724 trained frontline workers, who will go door-to-door, visit schools, shopping malls, and transit points to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

Despite the intense heatwave sweeping across the province, the CM praised the dedication of frontline workers who continue their mission undeterred. “To support their tireless efforts, the government is providing water, ORS sachets, and other essential supplies to help them stay hydrated and healthy in the scorching temperatures,” he said.

To ensure the security of vaccination teams and smooth operations, 25,360 police personnel have been deployed across Sindh.

In a heartfelt appeal to parents and caregivers, Murad Shah urged everyone to welcome the vaccination teams, emphasising that every child under five must receive the polio drops.

“Polio has no cure. Vaccination is the only way to protect our children from lifelong paralysis,” he said.

Building Trust in the Vaccine, the CM also addressed concerns surrounding vaccine safety, assuring the public that this is the same polio vaccine that helped eradicate the virus in most parts of the world. “It is the same vaccine administered to pilgrims before Hajj and Umrah, and it is routinely recommended by paediatricians in private clinics and hospitals,” he said.

Shah emphasised that even if a child has been recently vaccinated, it is safe and essential to vaccinate them again during this campaign. The government is also ensuring that the cold chain is strictly maintained so that the vaccine remains potent and effective until it reaches every child, he said.

The chief minister concluded with a powerful message of unity and hope: “Ending polio requires a collective commitment – from leadership to frontline workers, from communities to every household. Sindh stands united in this mission. Let us work together to protect every child and secure a healthier, safer future for generations to come.”

Together, we can end polio- and we must not stop until we do. The Chief Minister administered oral polio drops to children to formally launch the campaign.

Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho emphasised that "the environmental samples show continued virus circulation. Vaccination remains our only protection. We must continue with even greater resolve".

Citizens are urged to fully cooperate with polio teams. If any child under the age of five has missed their polio drops, families can call the 1166 helpline or WhatsApp at 0346-7776546.