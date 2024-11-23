CM Murad marks World Children’s Day with awareness walk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) In a vibrant celebration of World Children’s Day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah brought together children, parents, community leaders, NGOs, and government officials for an awareness walk.

The event aimed to emphasize the importance of children's rights and the collective responsibility to ensure their protection and well-being.

Observed globally on November 20 each year, World Children’s Day serves as a reminder to advocate for the rights and welfare of children. Recognising this significance, the SCPA, under the Social Welfare Department, organised the walk.

Led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah participants, including children, parents, and community members, marched enthusiastically in white shirts and caps adorned with child protection messages, carrying banners and placards pledging support for children’s rights.

The event also provided a platform for children to share their opinions and concerns, fostering empowerment and community engagement. Two medical camps, set up by 1122 Sindh, offered medical assistance to participants, while a robust security plan ensured a safe and peaceful environment.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressing the gathering, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to children’s rights. He said, “Children are the most precious members of our society, and they hold the potential to shape the future of our nation.

“As the Chief Minister of Sindh, I pledge my government’s unwavering dedication to nurturing, protecting, and empowering our children.

Together, we must shield them from harm, provide them with education, healthcare, and opportunities, and lay the foundation for a prosperous society,” he said.

Over the past five years, the SCPA has successfully addressed 6,780 cases of child protection, reunited 2,604 missing children with their families, prevented 220 child marriages, and rescued 287 kidnapped children. With a 24/7 Child Protection Helpline assisting over 168,000 calls and 30 operational Child Protection Units across the province, Sindh continues to ensure children’s safety and well-being.

Minister of Social Welfare Tariq Ali Talpur, in his speech, highlighted the government’s initiatives and achievements in child protection. “World Children’s Day is a powerful reminder of our duty to protect our children, our future,” he said and added that the overwhelming support for this walk reflects our collective commitment.

The Sindh Child Protection Authority and the Social Welfare Department have also implemented the Sindh Darul Atfal Supervision and Monitoring Act, registered 40 private orphanages and operationalising three Darul Atfals in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur to rehabilitate children, including those with drug addictions.

The Sindh Child Protection Authority and the Government of Sindh call on all stakeholders to join hands in this noble cause and continue the shared journey toward ensuring the rights, safety, and well-being of every child.