KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated Pakistan's first café, Khudee, staffed by differently-abled persons stating that the café represents a milestone and serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when individuals can develop their skills and improve their career prospects, while also experiencing personal growth that goes beyond vocational training.

The CM was accompanied by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Zulfiqar Shah. The CEO of the KVTC Senator Haseeb Ahmed and others briefed the CM about the unitive.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shah said that Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) has long been serving hope and empowerment for the differently abled community, focusing on providing invaluable vocational training programs.

He added that the KVTC programs were not just about imparting skills; they were about transforming lives. “Through programs like the ones we see today, particularly in culinary arts, KVTC has equipped students with practical skills that prepare them for the demands of professional environments,” he said.

The CM appreciated the dedication of KVTC's team. “Your commitment to empowering these students, to helping them discover their potential, is nothing short of extraordinary,” he said and added that because of the KVTC team efforts, the students were not only learning, but they were thriving.

Murad Shah said that the students were demonstrating remarkable progress, breaking barriers with the right guidance and opportunities provided to them.

The launch of Khudee - Bakery & Café is proof of that progress, the CM said and added that it was more than just a café- it was a milestone, a shining example of what could be achieved when individuals were allowed to grow. “This initiative offers our students a real-world professional setting, one where they can grow their skills and further enhance their career prospects while experiencing personal growth in ways that go beyond vocational training,” he said.

The CM said that he was delighted to be part of an initiative that uplifts individuals, one that provides dignity through work and opportunity. “Khudee - Bakery & Café stands as a shining example for our society, reminding us that inclusion and empowerment are not just ideals, but achievable goals,” he said.

Murad Shah hoped that the launching of the café, it would inspire others to follow in the footsteps. “Let's continue supporting our differently-abled community and giving them the platforms they need to thrive,” the CM concluded.