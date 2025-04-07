CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, action against scrap dealers

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high-level meeting to review the law-and-order situation, directed the police to regulate the mobile phone business, both new and used and to take strict action against scrap dealers dealing in stolen vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high-level meeting to review the law-and-order situation, directed the police to regulate the mobile phone business, both new and used and to take strict action against scrap dealers dealing in stolen vehicles.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen policing in the Sukkur and Larkana divisions to better address the issue of kidnapping for ransom.

The meeting held at CM House was attended by provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, PSCM Agha Wasif, Adl IG Karachi Javed Odho, DIG Fida Matoi, DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh and others.

The chief minister directed police to improve law and order across Sindh, with a particular focus on strengthening policing in Larkana and Sukkur Divisions to stop kidnapping for ransom. Emphasising the importance of lawful business practices, he instructed the IGP to ensure that only mobile phones with complete legal documentation are allowed for sale and purchase in the province.

Highlighting Karachi’s status as a major mobile phone market, the CM stressed the need to send a clear message to all stakeholders. “Every mobile phone transaction- new or used - must be properly recorded,” he said. The IGP informed the meeting that SOPs for mobile phone trade have already been finalised with the Mobile Market Association.

The CM also reviewed progress on actions against the sale of stolen vehicles and motorcycle spare parts. According to the IGP, 234 scrap dealers involved in illegal activities have been arrested. Efforts to crack down on the illegal unlocking of IMEI numbers of stolen phones have led to the arrest of 27 suspects in joint FIA and police operations, informed the Home Minister.

Chief Minister Shah also raised questions about the allocation of Rs 280 million for police station improvements. The Home Minister reported that renovations of 10 out of 31 targeted police stations have been completed, with the rest expected to be finished within a month.

CM Murad Shah issued strict instructions for zero tolerance against armed individuals in civilian clothes travelling in vehicles. The IGP reported the seizure of 14,296 vehicles with unauthorised blue lights, 81,243 with tinted windows, and 253,339 with fancy number plates. Additionally, 528 vehicles were impounded for illegal display of weapons.

So far, 1,474 FIRs have been registered, resulting in the recovery of Rs 34.6 million in fines, according to the IGP’s briefing to the chief minister.

The CM was told that strict action had been taken against criminal elements in the city. Some 245 encounters were conducted in which 38 criminals were killed, 262 injured and 1983 arrested during 2025.

The police department, following the directives of the chief minister, has reactivated the Shaheen Force, which includes a dedicated motorcycle squad of 386 motorcycles.

This squad patrol identified hotspots during peak hours. Each Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has been issued a patrolling plan that is currently being implemented.

Additionally, the Madadgar-15 service has been revamped with the deployment of an extra 120 motorbikes, and eight large screens have been added to call centres for improved visibility of police activities.

The IG police informed the Chief Minister that the command-and-control centre at the CPO has been upgraded. Currently, 2,000 cameras are already installed, with an additional 325 new cameras being installed and 500 older cameras being upgraded. He also mentioned that 40000 CCTVs have been installed on the streets of Karachi in collaboration with the community.

The Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project, which includes the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and facial recognition cameras as part of the Karachi Safe City Project, is currently underway.

Minister for Home Affairs Zia Lanjar told the CM that e-tagging of repeat offenders will begin shortly. He added that 4,000 devices are being procured for a pilot project, and the rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have already been drafted.

Murad Shah emphasised the urgent need for a structured rehabilitation plan for prisoners. He proposed the establishment of special courts for cases involving murder and narcotics. In response, the Home and Law Minister informed the CM that the appointment of 400 prosecutors on a contract basis to assist investigators is in progress.

Regarding policing in the Katcha areas, the CM learned that from January 1 to March 31, 2025, there were 22 reported kidnappings; 17 victims were recovered, while five cases remain unresolved. The CM directed the police to intensify operations against the dacoits and resolve the outstanding kidnapping cases.

The CM was told that the Katcha Operation commenced in April 2024 in collaboration with the Sindh Rangers. Targeted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) have been conducted by adopting advanced technology. As part of this plan, multipurpose drone cameras have been procured along with night vision binoculars and monoculars, as well as night vision thermal imaging scopes. The chief minister directed the home minister to reinforce the ongoing operations simultaneously in Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, and Sukkur.

During this period, 85 dacoits were killed, and 166 were injured in operations against them. Tragically, 20 policemen lost their lives, and 33 sustained injuries during these operations.

After the meeting, the CM announced that he would hold a meeting on traffic issues in the city the next day (Tuesday).

He noted that the increasing number of traffic accidents has become a serious concern that needs to be addressed.