CM Murad Orders Strengthening Provisional Narcotics Wing To Control Drug Menace

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Sindh government has decided to further strengthen the Excise & Narcotics Control Department in order to protect the new generation, especially children, from the dangers of drugs.

This decision was made during a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House.

Senior Minister for Information and Excise & Narcotics, Sharjeel Memon, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary of Excise & Taxation Saleem Rajput, DG Narcotics Control Usman Siddiqui, and others attended the meeting.

Minister Excise & Narcotics Sharjeel Memon briefing the CM said that he has controlled drug peddling in Hyderabad and has taken strict measures in Karachi to stop its penetration in educational institutions and even in the slum areas.

At this, the CM said that the penetration of synthetic drugs into educational institutions was a serious threat to our children. “I want to stop it once and for all for which the police, ANF and Excise & narcotics dept would have to work together,” he said.

The senior minister announced the establishment of Excise & Narcotics check posts in the bordering areas of Sindh with other provinces. He mentioned that the Excise & Narcotics check-post at Hub, which was abolished in 2007, would be revived to control drug smuggling into Sindh.

In response to a question, the CM stated that the Excise & Narcotics Control department has 47 police stations including six in Karachi, 11 in Hyderabad, eight in Sukkur, 10 in Larkana, five in Mirpurkhas, and seven in Shaheed Benazirabad.

It was disclosed the department has also check-posts, three each in Karachi and Larkano, two each in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions. Murad Ali Shah directed the Minister of Excise & Narcotics to further strengthen Narcotic police with necessary equipment, vehicles and gadgets so that they work at full capacity.

