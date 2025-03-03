CM Murad Orders To Regulate Food Prices, Seize Hoarded Goods During Ramadan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a high-level meeting on price control, issued strict directives to regulate food prices across the province, emphasising that artificial price hikes and hoarding will not be tolerated; and essential commodity prices must be managed during Ramadan.
He reminded officials that the 2022 anti- profiteering law empowers the government to seize and auction hoarded goods to prevent market manipulation. “I would direct you [administration] to ensure seizure of the hoarded goods and auction them under the law.”
The meeting was held ta the CM House and was attended by Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Zia- ul- Hassan Lanjar, Special Assistant for the Bureau of Supply & Prices Usman Ghani Hingoro, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary of Agriculture Sohail Qureshi, and the DG of the Bureau of Supply & Prices, along with other key officials.
The Commissioners of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana participated via video link.
The CM issued strict directives to control food prices across the province, emphasising that artificial price hikes and hoarding would not be tolerated. He reminded officials that the 2022 anti- profiteering law empowers the government to seize and auction hoarded goods to prevent market manipulation.
The Commissioner Karachi informed the meeting that over 250 “Bachat Bazaars” (discount markets) are operating in the city to provide relief to citizens. The CM stressed that these markets must be well-organised and effectively regulated to ensure smooth operations and prevent traffic congestion.
Murad Shah also directed Deputy Commissioners, through divisional commissioners, to regularly visit markets to monitor prices and curb unnecessary inflation. He ordered that price lists be printed and distributed promptly and instructed officials to monitor price compliance closely throughout Ramadan. Additionally, he emphasised that major retail stores should be compelled to maintain reasonable prices.
Expressing concern over gas shortages, CM Sindh demanded an uninterrupted supply of gas, electricity, and water during Ramadan. He instructed the Mayor Karachi, Murtaza to ensure adequate water supply in the city and directed Minister of Energy Nasir Shah, to immediately contact power distribution companies (HESCO, SEPCO, and K-Electric) to prevent electricity outages.
The CM Sindh reiterated the government's commitment to protecting citizens from price exploitation, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free Ramadan for the people of Karachi Sindh.
Recent Stories
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
China’s factory activity sees fastest expansion in three months
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two suspects arrested for street crimes, motorcycle theft6 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy calls on DPM Ishaq Dar6 minutes ago
-
3 POs wanted in attempted murder, cheque dishonour cases nabbed6 minutes ago
-
CM Murad orders to regulate food prices, seize hoarded goods during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for timely completion of projects approved by content, production board16 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH hosts Open Court in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
RDMC launches scholarship program for school childrens16 minutes ago
-
Over 8 mln citizens benefited from government services at Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Centers16 minutes ago
-
Portal set up for registration of exams related complaints16 minutes ago
-
NFSR Ministry, ICCBS KU sign agreement to upgrade Federal Pesticide Testing & Reference Laboratory16 minutes ago
-
Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held26 minutes ago