Open Menu

CM Murad Pays Condolence Visit To Chinese Consulate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM

CM Murad pays condolence visit to Chinese Consulate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi and offered his condolences to the Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong over the killing of Chinese nationals in an explosion near Karachi airport the previous night.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Chief Secretary of Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, and IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon were along with the Chief Minister.

The CM Murad said, ‘I am deeply saddened by the killing of the Chinese in the explosion near the airport.’

He offered his condolences to the Chinese government and bereaved families for the loss of lives of Chinese citizens.

Murad also recorded his comments in the condolence book.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister China Murad Ali Shah Government Airport

Recent Stories

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

2 minutes ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

11 minutes ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

43 minutes ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan