CM Murad Pays Condolence Visit To Chinese Consulate
Published October 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi and offered his condolences to the Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong over the killing of Chinese nationals in an explosion near Karachi airport the previous night.
Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Chief Secretary of Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, and IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon were along with the Chief Minister.
The CM Murad said, ‘I am deeply saddened by the killing of the Chinese in the explosion near the airport.’
He offered his condolences to the Chinese government and bereaved families for the loss of lives of Chinese citizens.
Murad also recorded his comments in the condolence book.
