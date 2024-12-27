CM Murad pays homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on the 17th anniversary of her assassination, remembering her as a courageous champion of democracy and the marginalized.

Murad Shah lauded Bhutto as the Islamic world's first female Prime Minister, praising her unwavering stance against terrorism and dictatorship. He described her as a symbol of the federation and a tireless advocate for farmers, labourers, and the middle class, stating that her political legacy focused on improving the lives of Pakistan's most vulnerable citizens.

The CM highlighted Bhutto's two terms in office, emphasising the positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged.

He drew parallels between her bravery and that of her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, stressing her commitment to democracy even in the face of death.

Mr Shah condemned her assassination as a tragic attempt to undermine Pakistan's progress and extinguish the hopes of its impoverished population. However, he affirmed that her mission continues through Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who, he said, carries on her fight for social justice.

The Sindh government, Murad Shah declared remains dedicated to realising Bhutto's vision of a prosperous and equitable society. Solemn ceremonies across Sindh marked the anniversary, reflecting the enduring legacy of a leader who gave her life for democracy and social justice.