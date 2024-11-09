Open Menu

CM Murad Pays Tributes To Poet Of East Allama Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

CM Murad pays tributes to poet of east Allama Iqbal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday paid tributes to the poet of the East Dr. Muhammad Allama Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great thinker, philosopher and poet.

The CM said that the people of the subcontinent acknowledged the academic, intellectual and political services of Allama Iqbal.

He said that Allama Iqbal was a great supporter of the unity of the Muslims. He further said that current problems could be solved by following the teachings of Allama Iqbal.

