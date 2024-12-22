CM Murad pays tributes to soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday paid homage to 16 brave soldiers, who were martyred in South Waziristan.

He said that martyrs were our most valuable assets and the nation will always remember their sacrifices.

The Chief Minister said that those, who sacrificed their lives for the country's prosperity and bright future will live forever in history.

Murad saluted the bold determination of the security forces to restore peace;

He said that 8 khawarjis were sent to hell and terrorists will be eradicated very soon.

He further said that the nation were proud of their forces.