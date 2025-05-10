Open Menu

CM Murad Reaffirms Support For Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos, Underscores National Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

CM Murad reaffirms support for operation Bunyan al Marsoos, underscores National Unity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued a powerful statement expressing his unwavering support for Operation Bunyan al Marsoos and reiterating Pakistan's steadfast commitment to its sovereignty and national security.

"Pakistan will not tolerate any infringement upon its sovereignty," the Chief Minister declared. "Any aggression will be met with a resolute and decisive response on all fronts."

Murad Shah conveyed his complete trust in the capabilities and professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces, praising their courage and unwavering dedication to protecting the nation. "The entire nation stands united in its support of our armed forces, and we salute their bravery and sacrifice," he stated.

Shah emphasised the sense of national pride inspired by Operation Bunyan al Marsoos. "The enemy's aggression will be met with a response that is both proportionate and unequivocal," he asserted.

Highlighting the potential for regional instability, Chief Minister Shah said, "India's escalating war rhetoric poses a significant threat to peace in the region." He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peace while simultaneously emphasising its resolve: "Pakistan is a peace-loving and responsible nation, but we will never compromise on matters of national security."

The Chief Minister called upon the United Nations and the international community to take immediate cognisance of India's provocative actions and work towards de-escalation.

"The people of Sindh stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army," he affirmed, commending the retaliatory strikes on Indian airbases as a demonstration of national resolve and self-assurance. "Delivering a befitting response to the enemy was not just appropriate, but essential to safeguarding our national interests," he concluded.

Recent Stories

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

38 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

14 hours ago
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

14 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

14 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

14 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

14 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

14 hours ago
 Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan