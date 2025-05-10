CM Murad Reaffirms Support For Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos, Underscores National Unity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued a powerful statement expressing his unwavering support for Operation Bunyan al Marsoos and reiterating Pakistan's steadfast commitment to its sovereignty and national security.
"Pakistan will not tolerate any infringement upon its sovereignty," the Chief Minister declared. "Any aggression will be met with a resolute and decisive response on all fronts."
Murad Shah conveyed his complete trust in the capabilities and professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces, praising their courage and unwavering dedication to protecting the nation. "The entire nation stands united in its support of our armed forces, and we salute their bravery and sacrifice," he stated.
Shah emphasised the sense of national pride inspired by Operation Bunyan al Marsoos. "The enemy's aggression will be met with a response that is both proportionate and unequivocal," he asserted.
Highlighting the potential for regional instability, Chief Minister Shah said, "India's escalating war rhetoric poses a significant threat to peace in the region." He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to peace while simultaneously emphasising its resolve: "Pakistan is a peace-loving and responsible nation, but we will never compromise on matters of national security."
The Chief Minister called upon the United Nations and the international community to take immediate cognisance of India's provocative actions and work towards de-escalation.
"The people of Sindh stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army," he affirmed, commending the retaliatory strikes on Indian airbases as a demonstration of national resolve and self-assurance. "Delivering a befitting response to the enemy was not just appropriate, but essential to safeguarding our national interests," he concluded.
