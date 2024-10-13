CM Murad releases guidelines for 2025-26 ADP preparation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued detailed guidelines to all government departments for the formulation of the Annual Development Program (ADP) 2025-26 in preparation for the upcoming fiscal year.

The directive, issued through the Planning & Development (P&D) department, emphasises the importance of aligning with the prevailing economic conditions, Federal policies, and the development agenda of the Sindh government.

Mr. Shah stated that the ADP is designed to focus on sectoral priorities and socio-economic impact while adhering to both federal and provincial government guidelines.

He instructed each department to ensure that the proposed projects align with the government’s development strategy and contribute to measurable socio-economic outcomes.

Under the directives of the Chief Minister, departments are required to adhere to the comprehensive guidelines provided by the federal government's Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), which is still pending. They should also follow the specific instructions issued by the CM.

The CM has instructed that the initial edition of the ADP should be prepared based on sectoral priorities and implementation capacity within a budget size to be outlined in the Budget Strategy Paper (BSP). The final allocation will be determined based on the availability of funds from the Finance Department.

The CM's guidelines emphasize that 80 per cent of the total development budget should be allocated to ongoing schemes.

He stated, "schemes expected to be completed by June 2025 must be finalized according to the original plan period." Additionally, for projects that have already utilized over 70 per cent of their total cost, departments are directed to allocate the remaining funds for completion in FY 2025-26.

The chief minister emphasised that provincial departments must ensure counterpart funds for projects supported by international development partners. Furthermore, the ADP portfolio must be adjusted to address the aftermath of the 2022 floods, focusing on recovery and socio-economic revival.

Acknowledging the financial constraints, Shah encouraged departments to identify new projects that can be implemented under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He stated, "New schemes should align with sectoral development strategies and national goals, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Climate Change Policy Framework."

The CM emphasised using the latest data sources, including the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), Population Census, and MICS, to establish baselines for new projects and set quantifiable targets.

Shah instructed all the departments to start the approval process for new schemes in October 2024, aiming at completing it by March 2025 to ensure their inclusion in the ADP.

“Each department must provide a bar chart timeline for major projects, especially those scheduled for completion in FY 2025-26,” he said.

The chief minister said that the schemes approved before FY 2018-19, which are still incomplete, should either be finalized with the available budget or revised to reflect more realistic costs and scopes.

The provincial government continues to focus on long-term socio-economic development, recovery from recent natural disasters, and prudent financial management in light of current economic challenges.

“These guidelines set the foundation for a structured and results-driven approach to the Annual Development Program for FY 2025-26,” the CM included.