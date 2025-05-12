Open Menu

CM Murad Reviews ADP Proposals

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

CM Murad reviews ADP proposals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's House to review proposals for the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) as part of the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman of the P&D board Najam Ahmed Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Agha Wasif, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Planning Secretary Zubair Channa, and other officials.

Murad Shah announced that the new ADP will include several development schemes focusing on water supply, drainage, solar energy, and both industrial and agricultural development. He emphasised that the reconstruction of schools damaged by floods will be a top priority in the upcoming development plan.

The CM instructed the Planning and Development Department to carefully plan all ongoing and proposed schemes, prioritising those that are ready for completion while ensuring thorough evaluations of all new proposals before approval.

Highlighting the scale of this year's development program, the Chief Minister mentioned, "This year, (2024-25) the Annual Development Programme was worth Rs493 billion, with Rs55 billion specifically allocated under the District ADP."

Murad Shah added that there were 4,644 development schemes in progress during the current fiscal year, and it is expected that 1,812 of these schemes will be completed by the end of June 2025.

"Departments must remain focused on ensuring the timely completion of these ongoing schemes," he said, directing the P&D Department to allocate its resources and planning accordingly.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to conduct a detailed review of all proposed new schemes to ensure their relevance, feasibility, and impact before their inclusion in the 2025–26 budget.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

13 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

1 hour ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

2 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

3 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

3 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

3 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan