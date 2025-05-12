CM Murad Reviews ADP Proposals
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's House to review proposals for the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) as part of the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman of the P&D board Najam Ahmed Shah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Agha Wasif, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Planning Secretary Zubair Channa, and other officials.
Murad Shah announced that the new ADP will include several development schemes focusing on water supply, drainage, solar energy, and both industrial and agricultural development. He emphasised that the reconstruction of schools damaged by floods will be a top priority in the upcoming development plan.
The CM instructed the Planning and Development Department to carefully plan all ongoing and proposed schemes, prioritising those that are ready for completion while ensuring thorough evaluations of all new proposals before approval.
Highlighting the scale of this year's development program, the Chief Minister mentioned, "This year, (2024-25) the Annual Development Programme was worth Rs493 billion, with Rs55 billion specifically allocated under the District ADP."
Murad Shah added that there were 4,644 development schemes in progress during the current fiscal year, and it is expected that 1,812 of these schemes will be completed by the end of June 2025.
"Departments must remain focused on ensuring the timely completion of these ongoing schemes," he said, directing the P&D Department to allocate its resources and planning accordingly.
The meeting concluded with a consensus to conduct a detailed review of all proposed new schemes to ensure their relevance, feasibility, and impact before their inclusion in the 2025–26 budget.
