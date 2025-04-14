CM Murad reviews different uplift projects, orders acceleration of works

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a joint meeting of the P&D, Finance, and Works departments to review the progress of ongoing development works across the province, according to a government spokesperson.

The meeting held at the CM House was attended by Provincial Minister for Planning & Development Nasir Shah, Minister for Works Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary to the CM Agha Wasif, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works Muhammad Ali Khoso, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero, Secretary Zubair Channa, and other senior officials.

The CM reviewed the progress of the Coastal Highway scheme and noted that during his recent visit to Thatta, citizens urged faster progress on the project. The Works Department informed the CM that the 36-kilometre-long highway is in the preliminary phase of groundwork and has been submitted for revision.

The project is being jointly funded by the Federal and provincial governments on a 50:50 basis. The CM directed the Works Department to expedite the project, emphasizing its importance in facilitating traffic and protecting coastal areas from sea intrusion.

A development scheme worth Rs. 5 billion is underway for the construction of roads in SITE Industrial Estate.

So far, Rs. 500 million has been released, and tenders have been completed. The CM instructed that work be accelerated to ensure completion within the new fiscal year.

Under the Prime Minister’s program, reconstruction of 1,800 schools damaged by floods is in progress. These schools are being rebuilt through 50:50 funding from the Sindh and federal governments. A total allocation of Rs. 12 billion has been made for the project, and tenders have been finalized. The CM directed that funds be released immediately to begin construction.

Link via M-5 Interchange: A key road project connecting Rohri to Guddu Barrage via Kanpur Mehr, Mirpur Mathelo, and Murid Sheikh spans 150 kilometres, with an estimated cost of Rs. 18.8 billion. The tender has been completed, and the CM ordered the release of Rs. 5 billion for the current year.

The dualization of the 31.40-kilometre Tando Allahyar–Tando Adam road is also in the pipeline, with a total project cost of Rs. 9.2 billion. Tenders are complete and work is set to begin. The CM allocated Rs. 1 billion for this fiscal year and instructed the immediate release of funds to initiate construction.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the timely completion of all these development projects, highlighting their importance in improving infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare across the province.