CM Murad seeks report of fire incident caused of death of poet Akash Ansari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of renowned Sindhi poet Dr. Akash Ansari.

The poet Akash Ansari died in house fire. The Sindh Chief Minister has directed for the details of the incident.

He has directed to investigate the incident of fire in Akash Ansari's house and sought a report from the administration.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also paid tribute to the services of poet Akash Ansari.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.