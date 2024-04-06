CM Murad sets timeline for completion of much delayed K-IV project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing the progress of the ongoing K-IV project set a timeline for the completion of the WAPDA components of the intake structure and conduit intel chamber, which includes finishing two pumping stations along with civil, electrical, and mechanical works by September 2025.

He said that he would discuss the pending augmentation project, Sindh Component, with the federal government, which has been pending since March 2022 and directed the water board to start consultancy of the augmentation works for which he would arrange the funds.

The meeting was held at CM House and was attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Local govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero, CEO Water Board Salahuddin.

The chief minister was given a detailed briefing by Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, CEO KWSB Salahuddin and PD-K-IV WAPDA Amir Mughal.

The CM was told that K-IV Mainstream works were being implemented by WAPDA and its 100 per cent funding of Rs 126 billion would be made by the federal government.

The CM was told that there were eight contract packages which have been awarded and are in the construction phase. In March 2024 World Bank mission was informed that Rs. 40.36 billion was released as against the allocation of Rs 52.62 billion. The main reason for its possible delay is the unavailability of funds timely.

He said that he would talk to the federal government to release Rs 30-40 billion allocated in its PSDP.

K-IV Augmentation is a Rs 74 billion component being funded by World Bank and AIIB 40 per cent each and 20 per cent by the Sindh government. It is being implemented by the Sindh government through the Karachi Water Board and KWSSIP.

The CM was told that the ECNEC conditionally approved PC-I of SOP-II including K-IV Augmentation Works in Aug 2023 and its compliance was submitted in October 2024. Planning Commission again returned in Jan 2024 with the direction to revisit the same including EFA and Justification of Cost Increase of Rs 40 billion. Again, its revised compliance report was submitted on Feb 13, 2024, which is under review at the Planning Commission for the issuance of Authorization.

The CM was told that the ESS Studies of K-IV Augmentation and Mainstream Projects have been undertaken. ESIA (Environmental and Social Impact Assessment) NOCs of both projects have also been obtained from SEPA. As soon as authorization is received, the tendering process will commence.

CM said that Sindh Cabinet has already approved the counterpart fund of Rs 984 million.

KB Feeder Lining is an Rs 40 billion project being funded by the federal and the Sindh governments on a 50:50 basis. It would be executed by the Irrigation department.

As per the water balance study conducted by KWSSIP, the water for K-IV can only be extracted by Kinjhar if the KB feeder upper is lined, the CM was told.

The CM said that World Bank wanted the Irrigation Department should expedite the completion of the procurement process. Secretary Irrigation told the CM that the KB feeder upper lining project was in the tendering process and the bids were expected to be received in the second week of this month (April 2024).

He was told that the trench for laying Pipeline (PL-I) has a length of 65.19 km, of which 63.3 km has been completed 1.49 km was under process and 0.4 km was a disputed area. At this, the CM directed the chief secretary to get the land disputes redressed.

As far as PL-2 was concerned, the CM was told that it has a length of 47.69 km, out of which 26.79 km has been completed while work on 13.7 km is under process and 7.2 km is under litigation. The CM directed his legal team to get the cases cleared and expedite the work.

The CM was told that in the federal PSDP Rs 52,612 million was allocated against which Rs 45,612 million has been released which has been utilised. Now, Rs 30 to Rs 40 billion were required to expedite the work.

The chief minister said that he would request the prime minister to release the amount so that the much-delayed project of K-IV could be completed.

The chief minister setting the timeline directed the PD K-IV WAPDA component to complete the intake structure, main and guide embankments, five-cell conduit, and inlet Chambers by March 2025. The completion of works of engineering procurement and construction of two pumping stations and 130 MGD Civil, Electrical, and mechanical works by September 2025.

Secretary Irrigation Zareef Khero briefing the CM on the lining of KB Feeder Upoper System and Keenjhar Lake has ben launched to meet with the water requirement of K-IV project Phase-I for Karachi Metropolis by saving the seepage of water 510 Cusecs, through C.C lining of Kalri Baghar Feeder Upper (RD 0 to 189). The project cost is Rs 39,942.6 million for which federal and Sindh governments have allocated Rs 6 billion (Rs3 billion each) and the project would be completed by 2027.

The CM said that with the lining of the project, its benefits to the people of Karachi would be an increase in the Designed Discharge from 7,600 cusecs to 10,300 cusecs. Save 510 cusecs water from seepage; Increase Keenjhar Lake level from 53.50 RL up to 56.00 RL and Keenjhar Lake Live storage will be increased from 0.38 to 0.42 MAF and Irrigation Department able to supply 260 MGD for Karachi City for K-IV Project Phase I.

The CM was told that the process for hiring consultancy has been completed. The government has granted permission for International Competitive Bidding. A sealed Notice for Inviting Tenders has been called. The tenders would be opened in the third week of April.

The CM directed the Irrigation dept to expedite the process and start lining work at the earliest.