CM Murad suspends DIG, SSP Mirpurkhas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister(CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has suspended Deputy Inspector General(DIG) of Mirpurkhas Javed Jaskani.

He also suspended Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) of Mirpurkhas Captain (Retd) Asad Chaudhary.

The Chief SecretARY(CS) of Sindh Asif Haider Shah has issued a notification in that regard.