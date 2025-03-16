CM Murad takes notice of firing on MPA Jam Mehtab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of firing on MPA Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar's convoy in Ghotki.

He has also strongly condemned the incident, according to a CM's Spokesman

The Chief Minister has ordered IGP Sindh for Immediate arrest of the accused.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured persons.