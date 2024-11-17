CM Murad Terms Growing Traffic Accidents Disappointing
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the traffic accidents were increasing, which was disappointing.
He said this, in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Road Traffic Victims, human life is very precious, so be more careful while driving.
He said that minor children should not be allowed to drive and it was the Primary responsibility of parents to stop them.
The CM said that the death of one responsible family member affected the whole household. He said that obeying traffic laws was our responsibility.
He also directed for spreading of awareness of the traffic rules implementation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian delegation visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine3 minutes ago
-
7 security personnel martyred while thwarting terrorist attack in Kalat, 6 terrorists killed3 minutes ago
-
Low vaccine coverage during COVID-19 pandemic causes rise in Diphtheria cases in KP3 minutes ago
-
Multan faces upsurge in mobile snatching, street crime3 minutes ago
-
Ghee unit owners booked for adulteration3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat reviews arrangements for grafting of wild olive trees in Orakzai13 minutes ago
-
Tradition of drum beating still alive13 minutes ago
-
The Battle for clean air: How London overcame smog, while South Asia fights on23 minutes ago
-
NA speaker calls for stronger Pak-Spain parliamentary diplomacy through PFGs23 minutes ago
-
Mushahid welcomes Trump resolve to contain ‘Deep State’23 minutes ago
-
KP govt making sincere efforts for promotion of higher education: Minister23 minutes ago
-
PPP leader criticizes PTI leadership, warns against protest23 minutes ago