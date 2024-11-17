CM Murad terms growing traffic accidents disappointing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the traffic accidents were increasing, which was disappointing.

He said this, in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Road Traffic Victims, human life is very precious, so be more careful while driving.

He said that minor children should not be allowed to drive and it was the Primary responsibility of parents to stop them.

The CM said that the death of one responsible family member affected the whole household. He said that obeying traffic laws was our responsibility.

He also directed for spreading of awareness of the traffic rules implementation.