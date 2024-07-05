Open Menu

CM Murad Terms July 5 As Black Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

CM Murad terms July 5 as Black Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah'while terming July 5 as Black Day, said that on July 5, 1977, the elected government of Quaid e Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was overthrown.

In his message on July 05, he said that today iwas the day to condemn dictatorship and strengthen democracy.

The CM said that Pakistan People's Party defeated dictators through democratic struggle.

He said that ZulfikarAli Bhutto took democratic revenge through Parliament by transferring power to the people.

